Reports: Ronda Rousey to return to WWE at Royal Rumble

The WWE rumor is always aflame in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble and the latest scuttlebutt is that a major star could be making her way back to the company.

Multiple reports have circulated on Monday that Ronda Rousey could be making her return as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the WWE is pushing for the former Raw Women’s Champion to return and according to WrestlingNews.co, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer said that Rousey will be in the Rumble match.

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion signed with the WWE in 2018 and quickly became one of the most popular acts on the show, picking up on the in-ring aspects in no time. She became the Raw Women’s Champion and dropped the title at Wrestlemania 34 in April of 2019. Her triple-threat match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch was the first women’s match to main event a Wrestlemania and she left the company afterwards to start a family with her spouse Travis Browne.

Rousey’s potential return would be a shot in the arm to the women’s division and there’s already speculation that she would immediately enter into a program with the aforementioned Flair on Samckdown.