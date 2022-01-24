Australian Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in men’s draw

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the quarterfinals and the final eight men are battling to take home the crown. The quarterfinals get underway Monday night in America and into Tuesday morning. The first two matches are scheduled for overnight this first day and the second pair are scheduled overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The men’s bracket was thrown into a bit of chaos when world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported for the country due to COVID-19 and visa issues. We’ve seen several upsets since then, but all eight remaining men are seeded. Upsets claimed the No. 3 and No. 5 seeds, but the rest of the top seven advanced.

No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev is the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -110. He’s followed by Rafael Nadal at +250. No. 4 sed Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second highest seeded player remaining, but he’s +1200 to win because he has to go through Medvedev in a potential semifinal matchup. Tsitsipas won their last match at the 2021 French Open quarterfinals, but Medvedev won their prior match at the 2021 Australian Open semifinals.

The quarterfinals are getting underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the eight women reach the quarterfinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Men’s Draw

Quarterfinal results

#7 Matteo Berrettini (-190) vs. #17 Gael Monfils (+155), Tuesday 4:15 a.m. ET

#6 Rafael Nadal (-290) vs. #14 Denis Shapovalov (+230), Monday 10 p.m. ET

#4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (+125) vs. #11 Jannik Sinner (-150), TBD

#2 Daniil Medvedev (-700) vs. #9 Felix Auger-Aliassime (+475), TBD

Semifinal matchups

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD