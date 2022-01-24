Australian Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in women’s draw

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the final eight players in the women’s bracket. The quarterfinals are getting underway late Monday night and into Tuesday, with two matches scheduled for the first day and two scheduled overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Fans will be able to watch one each night at a reasonable hour and one each night at an ungodly hour.

It’s been a wild tournament on the women’s side with seeds 2, 3, 5, and 6 all knocked out heading into the final eight. No. 1 Ashley Barty now sits as a -140 tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. No. 7 Iga Swiatek follows at +330. No. 27 Danielle Collins has the best odds among the remaining Americans at +1100. Jessica Pegula is the highest seeded American remaining, but she faces Barty in the quarterfinals. Her odds will surge with a win, but she’s a longshot Tuesday morning.

The quarterfinals are getting underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the eight women reach the quarterfinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Women’s Draw

Quarterfinal results

#1 Ashleigh Barty (-750) vs. #21 Jessica Pegula (+500), Tuesday 3 a.m. ET

#4 Barbora Krejcikova (-125) vs. Madison Keys (+105), Monday 8:30 p.m. ET

#27 Danielle Collins (-285) vs. Alize Cornet (+225), TBD

#7 Iga Swiatek (-475) vs. Kaia Kanepi (+350), TBD

