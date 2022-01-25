Alabama vs. Georgia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The SEC has one team looking to get back to the Top 25, and one looking to finish the season as quickly as possible as the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a non-football, college basketball matchup.

Alabama (13-6, 4-3 SEC) has played the toughest schedule in the country according to KenPom, with wins over Gonzaga, Houston, and LSU so far this season. Jaden Shackelford is one of the best players in the SEC, and the Tide need a win tonight as they have Baylor, Auburn, and Kentucky as their next three games.

It’s been a rough year for Georgia (5-14, 0-6 SEC), and Tom Crean could be on the hot seat in Athens. The Bulldogs can’t stop anyone, and are 313th nationally in adjusted defense. They’ve lost eight in a row, but even they beat that terrible Memphis team.

How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

TV: SECN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Total: 160

The Pick

Alabama -14.5

The Tide tends to roll people when they have a decided schematic advantage. That’s the case here, and Bama will want some confidence heading into a schedule stretch as tough as any in college basketball this season.

