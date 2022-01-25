Clemson vs. No. 9 Duke: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils are still in the hunt for an ACC Championship, and they’ll face the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night in Durham at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Clemson (11-8, 3-5 ACC) has played better of late, picking up a 75-48 blowout win over Pitt on Saturday to stop a three-game losing skid. Al-Amir Dawes had 19 points and four rebounds in the victory, and by the advanced stats the Tigers have been a bit unlucky this season. They’re 14th in the country in three-point shooting percentage at 38.4%.

Duke (15-3, 5-2 ACC) has losses to Miami and FSU in league play, but have perhaps the best player in the country in Paolo Banchero. The 6’10 freshman from Seattle has been in double digits every game of his collegiate career, and the Blue Devils are in the Top 20 nationally both offensively and defensively.

How to watch Clemson vs. No. 9 Duke

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -12.5

Total: 145.5

The Pick

Over 145.5

Both these teams are starting to find the range offensively. Clemson is coming off their best performance of the conference season from the floor, and Duke has posted at least 76 points in nine of their last 10 games. We’re going over here.

