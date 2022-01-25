DePaul vs. No. 14 Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The DePaul Blue Demons are scuffling under a new head coach once again, and things won’t get any easier for them as they face the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats in The Pavilion on Tuesday night in Radnor, PA.

DePaul (10-8, 1-7 Big East) has lost seven of eight, and is currently missing leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty, who has missed two straight games. Averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, he’s a needed piece for the Blue Devils to salvage anything from this conference season.

Villanova (14-5, 5-2 Big East) is one of the best but slowest teams in the country, averaging just 61.3 possessions per game, fifth from last in all of college basketball. But they do the fundamentals as well as anyone, finishing 15th in turnovers per possession, and they are the best free throw shooting team in America at 82.4%.

How to watch DePaul vs. No. 14 Villanova

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -16

Total: 137.5

The Pick

DePaul +16

Even without Freeman-Liberty, DePaul has continued to play hard. They took a very good Xavier team to overtime at home before falling to Creighton on the road 60-47 the last time out. If Freeman-Liberty returns it’s a bonus, but the Chicago kids can cover even without him.

