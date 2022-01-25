No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 24 Illinois: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

There’s just one game involving two ranked teams in all of college basketball on Tuesday evening, and it’s the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans facing the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign for what should be a great midseason matchup.

Michigan State (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) is doing what they do under Tom Izzo, which is playing solid defense and attacking the glass as well as anyone. But this version of the Spartans shoots the three-pointer as well, making 39.2% of their long distance shots. Gabe Brown leads a deep team with 13.6 points per game, and no one plays more than 30 minutes per contest.

Illinois (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) had won six straight in the league before dropping back-to-back games to Purdue at home and Maryland on the road. Following a concussion sustained in the Purdue game, star center Kofi Cockburn (21.1 points, 11.8 rebounds per game) sat out the Maryland contest. His status for tonight remains questionable.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -5.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Is Cockburn playing?

This one is real simple: If Cockburn is a go, we’ll take the Illini to get back on track with one of the best players in America. If not, Michigan State’s ability to control the glass should give them the win. Sometimes it really is that simple.

