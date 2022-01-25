NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 25

We have a nine-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Brooklyn Nets, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Rockets, $4,700

Gordon has been a consistent scoring option for the young Rockets this season and is also someone that you need to have in your lineup. This season, the veteran guard is averaging 14.8 points per game and shooting 50.6% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range.

Gordon has scored in double figures in six consecutive games and is averaging 25.5 fantasy points per game. The last time the Rockets played the San Antonio Spurs, Gordon scored 31 points on an efficient 9-of-10 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from three-point range (43.3 fantasy points).

Bryn Forbes, Nuggets, $3,300

Forbes was recently traded from the Spurs to the Denver Nuggets and has played well in his first two games. Against the Detroit Pistons over the weekend, Forbes had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range.

This season, the veteran guard is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc, which is something that Nuggets desperately needed. The Nuggets will be taking on the Pistons tonight, who struggle defending the three and ranked 22nd against SGs (OPRK) this season. At this value, it is hard to pass up and can allow you to spend more at another spot.

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers, $4,600

The veteran forward has been playing well off the bench for Lakers lately and should play an important role in tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Anthony has scored 10 or more points in four of his last five games. Over that time, he’s also averaging 23.9 fantasy points per game, which is near his season average (23.8 FPPG).

The last time the Lakers played the Nets on Christmas, Anthony had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 48.3 fantasy points. I don’t know if Anthony will post a double-double, but he will put up shots that’s for sure.