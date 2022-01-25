Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 25

We have a quality nine-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Terry Rozier over 4.5 rebounds (+110)

When bettors play Terry Rozier props this season, they usually focus on either his points or three-pointers made. However, we are going to attack his rebounding prop, which is sitting at plus-money for tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

This season, Rozier has done a little bit of everything for the Hornets and is one of their top-three scorers, along with Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. Scary Terry is averaging 18.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. In his last 10 games, Rozier has seen an uptick in his rebounding production at 5.1 boards per game.

The 27-year-old has gone over 4.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 road games. This season, Toronto has allowed 52.3 rebounds per game and seven rebounds per game to starting shooting guards in their last three games.

Amir Coffey over 1.5 threes made (+105)

The 24-year-old Coffey has played a significant role over the last month for the Los Angeles Clippers. Since December 22 against the Sacramento Kings, he is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 29 minutes per game. Coffey is also shooting 49.2% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range on 4.6 attempts per game.

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher standout should have a favorable matchup tonight against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are allowing teams to shoot 34.8% from three-point range this season, which is towards the middle of the NBA. However, that number has gone up over the last three games to 40.4%.

This tells me that Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nic Batum should have ample opportunities beyond the arc. Coffey has made more than 1.5 three-pointers in six out of his last 10 games and had two games where he made at least 1 three. He’s also gone over his prop number in six out of his last 10 road games.

Karl-Anthony Towns to have a double-double (+140)

For our last player prop, we are going to take a shot on KAT’s double-double prop, which is at plus-money on DKSB. Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 10 p.m. ET. This should be a fun game inside the low post between Towns and Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who has been a double-double machine over the last week.

The last time the Wolves played the Trail Blazers, Towns had a double-double consisting of 23 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes. This season, the former Kentucky Wildcat has 18 double-doubles in 39 games. Towns is averaging 23.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in his last 10 games (four doubles-doubles and have two games with nine boards).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.