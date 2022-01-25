Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors (22-22) will play host to the Charlotte Hornets (26-21) on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The ninth-place Raptors will hope to bounce back from a 114-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at home, in a game that saw Pascal Siakam lead the team with 28 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte, sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, will also be looking for a rebound win after dropping a 113-91 result to the Hawks on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raptors favored by three points at home, priced at -155 on the moneyline. The Hornets are at +135 to win, while the point total is set at 222.5.

Hornets vs. Raptors, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +3 (-105)

The Hornets have one clear advantage over the Raptors coming into this game, and that’s their three-point game. They’re one of the best in the league from downtown, averaging 14 threes made per game throughout the season. Toronto doesn’t have the strongest perimeter defense, and after Charlotte had an off-night against the Hawks, they’ll be looking to pick up that three-point game again in Toronto.

Charlotte has won and covered the spread in their last three games on the road, against tough teams like the 76ers, Knicks, and the Celtics. They’ve also now covered in three of their last five outings while the Raptors have only done it twice, by slim margins nonetheless. I think the Raptors will have a tough time with the Hornets offense, so I’m picking the road team to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 222.5 (-105)

Basing this strictly off recent trends for both teams, under seems like the safe bet here. Both sides have only gone over the total three times in their last 10 outings. The Raptors went over in their last game by just four points, which snapped a seven-game streak of failing to hit that mark. The Hornets have finished under in their last four straight. Neither team has been putting up big numbers lately, so take the under in Toronto tonight.

