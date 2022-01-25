Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Wizards on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-25) will take on the Washington Wizards (23-24) on the road Tuesday night. The Clips are on their fourth of an eight-game road swing, logging two losses and a one-point win in that stretch so far. The Wizards have lost their last three straight, most recently suffering a 116-87 defeat by the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Wizards are favored to win by five points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline has them at -190 with the Clippers at +160, while the point total is set at 219.5.

Clippers vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +5 (-115)

Although the Clippers have been struggling lately without Paul George (elbow), their last few games have ended in fairly narrow scorelines. They edged out the 76ers last week with a 102-101 victory, which came directly after a 130-128 overtime loss to the Nuggets on the road. Each of their last five games have ended with single-digit margins, leading to the Clips covering the spread in three of those matchups. They might not have the same offensive firepower without the likes of PG-13, but they still have a solid defense, holding teams to an average of 106.5 points per game this season. They’ve also had to rely on the likes of Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac, who have both put in some great offensive performances recently.

The Wizards are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 outings, with their only cover coming in their 19-point win over the Sixers a week ago. All of their other wins in their last 10 games have come by single-digit margins, but so have their losses with the exception of their most recent 29-point loss to the Celtics.

Over/Under: Under 219.5 (-110)

The Clippers have gone over the total in three of their last five, while the Wizards have done it twice in that same span. However, none of those totals were set as high as this game for the Clippers, while only one of those was higher than 219 on the Wizards’ side. With both teams somewhat struggling offensively, and the Clippers in the middle of a long road trip, expect this game to played with a bit slower pace resulting in a final score on the lower side.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.