Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-24) will pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (29-17) at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. These two sides have met once this season already, with the Nets taking a 122-115 win at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. They did it without the help of Kevin Durant, as James Harden took the reins and dropped a triple-double with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while Patty Mills added 34 points of his own. LeBron James led the Lakers with 39 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough to overpower Brooklyn at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers favored by 2.5 points this time on the road, priced at -135 on the moneyline. The Nets are at a reasonable +115 with the point total at 227.

Lakers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -2.5 (-105)

The Nets will be short-handed as they’ll be without MVP candidate Kevin Durant (sprained MCL), as well as Paul Millsap (personal), Joe Harris (ankle), and Kyrie Irving (home game). Nic Claxton (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest as well. Sure, the Nets won the last meeting without KD and Kyrie, but they relied heavily on Harden who delivered with that impressive triple-double. Without Mills adding his 34 points, the Nets wouldn’t have been able to make that win happen.

Simply put, Brooklyn can’t rely on Harden to drop 36-plus points on a consistent basis. He has a high ceiling, but he’s only scored over 30 points twice in January. Mills hasn’t hit any higher than 21 points since his impressive Christmas Day performance as well. The Nets are 2-2 in the four games since KD has been absent, while LeBron James has been putting in solid offensive performances for the LA side. The Lakers are coming off a 113-107 loss to the Heat, and with the likely return of Anthony Davis (MCL) tonight, they’ll be looking for a big win over their Eastern Conference foes.

Over/Under: Under 227 (-105)

The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games, most recently against the Miami Heat in a 113-107 loss. The Nets have only gone over five times in that same stretch, but have done in two of their last three games at Barclays Center. Expect the Lakers to come out big on the offensive end of the court and help run the score over the total, especially if AD makes his return from injury.

