Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks (27-20) will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors (34-13) on Tuesday night in a battle of the superstar point guards, as Luka Doncic faces off against Stephen Curry.

It’s the second meeting between the two sides this season, as Dallas secured a 99-82 victory at home on January 5th. Doncic went for 26 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds as the Mavs held Curry to just 14 points on the night. They’ll look for a repeat performance, but it’s a tall order at Chase Center, where the Warriors have won five of their last six home games.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by 3.5 points, with the point total set at 211.5 for the contest. The home side is priced at -160 on the moneyline, with the Mavs at +140.

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +3.5 (-110)

The Mavs are one of the hotter teams in the league at the moment, winning eight of their last 10 as they’re slowly closing the gap on the fifth-place Jazz. The Dubs have stumbled, winning just five of their last 10 as they’ve been without DPOY candidate Draymond Green (calf) for nine of them. They’re currently on a two-game winning streak, but both of those victories came by just two-point margins. Curry is capable of going off and lifting his team to a win on any given night, but he’s been in a slump recently, only scoring above 30 points once in January.

Dallas has been in fantastic form lately, with their defense especially firing on all cylinders. The Dubs had Green on the floor for their last game against Dallas, but even then the Mavs’ defense held him to just two points, four assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes. Golden State would need Curry to have a big night to keep up with Doncic and Dallas, so I’m going with the Mavericks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 211.5 (-110)

Even without Green, the Warriors are still a relatively solid defensive team, but their offense has been struggling lately as mentioned earlier, giving the game a good chance at staying under the total. Combined with the fact that the Mavericks have only gone over the total once in their last 14 games, all signs really point to a lower-scoring affair here. Both teams are great on defense, so expect this to be a slower-paced game as the Warriors will try to keep Doncic at bay and squeak out a win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.