Kansas State vs. No. 4 Baylor: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Baylor Bears were the last undefeated team in college basketball, and after a two-game losing streak they look to make it three wins in a row against the Kansas State Jayhawks on Tuesday night in Waco, TX.

Kansas State (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) defends as well as any team in America, but can struggle for long stretches offensively. The No. 2 team in adjusted defense in Division I, they hold opponents to just 26.3% from three-point range. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack (16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds) is the leading scorer, but he should have his hands full with one of the best backcourts in America.

Baylor (17-2, 5-2 Big 12) forces a turnover on more than one-quarter of their opponents possessions, and have as deep a roster as any team in the country. Senior transfer James Akinjo returned for the Bears 65-51 win over Oklahoma last Saturday, and is the only player averaging over 30 minutes per game for the defending national champions. BU sits in the Top 11 in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Baylor

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -13.5

Total: 135

The Pick

Baylor -13.5

When the Bears are at full health against teams that aren’t as athletic, they tend to put the pedal to the metal. Look for a big number here that should get the cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.