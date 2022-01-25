Georgetown vs. No. 20 UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Two teams that know each other well from decades of Big East play, coached by two alumni of the league, will do battle tonight in Storrs as the Georgetown Hoyas face the No. 20 UConn Huskies.

It’s been a nightmare season for Georgetown (6-10, 0-5 Big East), and the Patrick Ewing Era might be in trouble in Year 5. The Hoyas had plenty of transfers away from last season’s Big East Tournament title team, and are now a sieve defensively. Freshman Aminu Mohammed (13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds) is a piece to build around, but the Hoyas are getting thumped with alarming regularity.

UConn (13-4, 4-2 Big East) has won three straight, including back-to-back games against Butler last week thanks to Covid-19 rescheduling. The Huskies attack defensively, holding opponents to just 43.6% eFG, good for ninth in the country. R.J. Cole and Adama Sanogo are one of the best inside-outside threats in the conference.

How to watch Georgetown vs. UConn

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: CBSSN

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports App, CBSSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -17

Total: 148

The Pick

UConn -17

The Hoyas are bad, but they aren’t getting blown out at home. But this is only the fourth true road game for Georgetown this year, and they’re 0-3 ATS in the others.

