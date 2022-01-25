Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Mississippi State Bulldogs need some Quad 1 wins, and they’ll have several more chance in the SEC starting tonight as they face the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena in Lexington.

MSU (13-5, 4-2 SEC) is a bubble team for now, but with plenty of chances to play themselves safely into the NCAA Tournament. Junior Iverson Molinar (17.7 points, 4.3 assists per game) makes the Bulldogs go, who can score but struggle to get stops. They are one of the better rebounding teams in the country, but sit just 103rd in defensive efficiency.

For Kentucky (15-4, 5-2 SEC) it’s all about the status of freshman point guard TyTy Washington, who went down with an ankle injury in the first half against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. His presence might have made the difference in an 80-71 loss, and he’s listed as questionable for this one. Oscar Tshiebwe is the best double-double machine in the nation (16.1 points, 14.8 rebounds per game) and the country’s leading rebounder.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -9.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Kentucky -9.5

If Washington plays, we’ll feel better about this pick for sure. But UK with just Tshiebwe should get the best of the Bulldogs on the glass, and it’s just a bad matchup for the road team. Cats can pull away, and with Washington they can make this a blowout.

