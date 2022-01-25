No. 1 Auburn vs. Missouri: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The newest team on top of the polls is the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, who will face another of the three Tigers in the SEC as they head to Columbia to face Missouri on Tuesday night.

Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC) is the top team in the land for the first time ever as of yesterday, and has a superstar in freshman Jabari Smith (15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists). While Bruce Pearl might not be the most popular coach amongst his peers, he’s got a team that blocks more shots per possession than any in the country, and is in the Top 13 in both adjusted offense and defense.

Mizzou (8-10, 2-4 SEC) is scrambling in Year 5 under Cuonzo Martin, who might be in job jeopardy. Junior forward Kobe Brown is a nice piece (13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds), but having the 171st best adjusted offense isn’t good enough in a place that cares about hoops like Columbia. They need to find some wins, and fast.

How to watch Auburn vs. Missouri

When: Tuesday, January 24 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -13.5

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Under 144.5

How’s Mizzou going to score? This looks like a matchup nightmare on paper for the Tigers In Yellow, who will need to find a way to get Brown looks early. But Mizzou has been competitive enough at home where the spread isn’t as nice a play as just going under.

