No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 7 UCLA: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The best Pac-12 game of the season tips off tonight in the hallowed basketball ground of Westwood, CA as the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins in what should be a late-night treat for hoops heads across the country.

Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) is the favorite on the road tonight, but the status of forward Azuolas Tubelis (15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists) is up in the air. He’ll be a game time decision with an ankle sprain suffered in their 96-71 win over Cal on Sunday. The Cats run fast and far, having the second-most possessions per game in Division I, while holding opponents to the second-worst eFG at at miniscule 41.8%.

UCLA (13-2, 5-1) looks to get back to the Final Four behind another outstanding season from Johnny Juzang (18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds). Of all the two-loss teams in the country, the Bruins have two of the best in Gonzaga and at Oregon. While they play with a bit more pace than last year’s group, they still defend at a very high level. And the Bruins don’t beat themselves, turning it over on just 14% of possessions.

How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA

When: Tuesday, January 24, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -2.5

Total: 152.5

The Pick

Under 152.5

If Tubelis is a go, we’ll lay the 2.5 points as well, but barring that this could turn into a battle of pace. UCLA will not want to get in a track meet, and should be able to take enough air out of the ball to play through Juzang in the half court enough to keep this under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.