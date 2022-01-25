Kicker rankings for AFC, NFC Championship Game fantasy football

If it is a bad week to be a defense (it is), then it is a great weekend to be a kicker. We head to the Championship Round with kickers being the belles of the ball from the Divisional Round. Three games ended with a field goal as time expired and the fourth was sent to overtime with a field goal when the clock hit all zeroes. As we get into the final round of the playoffs before the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are all wanting a win to head to Los Angeles for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Honestly, from what we saw last weekend you should feel confident no matter the kicker that you end up with for your fantasy football lineup for the Championship Round. Each of these kickers hit big kicks in big moments in the Divisional Round and are riding the momentum of their performances. While they are basically 1a to 1d, I have McPherson on top due to the confidence he exuded to get the Bengals to this stage and Harrison Butker (Buttkicker) follows with the missile launcher he calls a right leg because he can hit from further out. Either way though, even if you take Robby Gould or Matt Gay, you are set up with a good kicker with upside.