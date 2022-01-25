Quarterback rankings for AFC, NFC Championship Game fantasy football

What a weekend of great football in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Three games were settled by field goals as time expired and the other went to overtime. As we head into the Championship Round we still have the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and San Franciso 49ers left vying for a Super Bowl berth.

As you look to set your fantasy lineups for the third round of the playoffs you have four quarterbacks to choose from. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes will likely air the ball out, while Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo have to deal with tougher pass defenses. I have Burrow as the top quarterback for this round of the playoffs. He took on this Chiefs defense in Week 17 and he put up 446 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Mahomes will likely pull a Mahomes and ball out. Stafford also has the chance to go off with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. at his disposal, but they also lean on their running backs. Jimmy G brings up the rear with how he looked in the Divisional Round with his suspect and wobbly passes.