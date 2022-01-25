Running back rankings for AFC, NFC Championship Game fantasy football

We are through the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and we are turning our attention to the Championship Round this coming weekend. Three of last weekend’s four games ended with game-winning field goals as time expired and the fourth went to overtime. It is going to be tough to follow up that level of football, but the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are going to do their best.

As we turn our attention to the fantasy football lineups for this weekend, you have roughly 12 options to pick from, but the options get real bleak, real quick. I have Mixon listed first because I like his upside the most, but Mixon, Mitchell, and Michel all could be rendered non-existent if their game scripts get out of hand early. The Chiefs haven’t really committed to one running back as it was Jerick McKinnon in the Wild Card round and then a combo of McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire that went to work in the Divisional Round. With the way the opposing defensive lines are built for the teams remaining, I’d much rather be a wide receiver in this round.

Outside of the starters, you are likely hoping for a random touchdown here or there for the rest of the running backs, but keep eyes on the injury reports as if any starter happens to get banged up during the week, you have insight on their backups.