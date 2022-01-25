Wide receiver rankings for AFC, NFC Championship Game fantasy football

Two words, Gabriel Davis. Even though his team was eventually eliminated in the Divisional Round, Gabriel Davis absolutely torched the Kansas City Chiefs defense to the tune of four receiving touchdowns on Sunday night. The Divisional Round boasted some incredible matchups and as we head to the Championship Round, the Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers look to recreate the excitement as they dry to earn a Super Bowl berth.

When it comes to fantasy football this weekend, I think that the wide receivers are going to be bringing the value. Cooper Kupp showed just how dangerous he can be to defenses even in the blink of an eye. Ja’Marr Chase took on the Chiefs defense in Week 17 and had a casual 11 receptions that went for 266 yards and three touchdowns. They will likely key in on him, but Chase will still be tough to contain. Tyreek Hill likely deserves the credit for the Chiefs advancing to this round for his ability to bob and weave through opposing defenses. Deebo Samuel would be higher with his versatility in the rushing and receiving games, but he is a little banged up so keep an eye on the 49ers' injury report throughout the week.

Odell Beckham Jr., Tee Higgins and Byron Pringle round out the next three because they are all solid backup options if their quarterback’s primary targets are locked down. Pringle, in particular, has risen as a particularly favorite target for Mahomes and that’s never a bad situation to be in.