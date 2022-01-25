 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver rankings for AFC, NFC Championship Game fantasy football

We take you through some of the best wide receivers going into conference championship weekend in the 2022 NFL post-season for fantasy football.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a 64 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Two words, Gabriel Davis. Even though his team was eventually eliminated in the Divisional Round, Gabriel Davis absolutely torched the Kansas City Chiefs defense to the tune of four receiving touchdowns on Sunday night. The Divisional Round boasted some incredible matchups and as we head to the Championship Round, the Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers look to recreate the excitement as they dry to earn a Super Bowl berth.

When it comes to fantasy football this weekend, I think that the wide receivers are going to be bringing the value. Cooper Kupp showed just how dangerous he can be to defenses even in the blink of an eye. Ja’Marr Chase took on the Chiefs defense in Week 17 and had a casual 11 receptions that went for 266 yards and three touchdowns. They will likely key in on him, but Chase will still be tough to contain. Tyreek Hill likely deserves the credit for the Chiefs advancing to this round for his ability to bob and weave through opposing defenses. Deebo Samuel would be higher with his versatility in the rushing and receiving games, but he is a little banged up so keep an eye on the 49ers' injury report throughout the week.

Odell Beckham Jr., Tee Higgins and Byron Pringle round out the next three because they are all solid backup options if their quarterback’s primary targets are locked down. Pringle, in particular, has risen as a particularly favorite target for Mahomes and that’s never a bad situation to be in.

2022 NFL playoff rankings, WRs in Conference Championships

Rk Name Team
1 Cooper Kupp LAR
2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
3 Tyreek Hill KC
4 Deebo Samuel SF
5 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR
6 Tee Higgins CIN
7 Byron Pringle KC
8 Mecole Hardman KC
9 Tyler Boyd CIN
10 Van Jefferson LAR
11 Brandon Aiyuk SF
12 Demarcus Robinson KC

