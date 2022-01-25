Tight end rankings for AFC, NFC Championship Game fantasy football

The playoffs are moving forward full steam as we get into the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs this coming weekend. In the Divisional Round, we saw three games that were decided by a field goal as time expired and the final game ended in overtime. The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers look to secure their Super Bowl berth win a win this weekend.

When it comes to fantasy football lineups for the Championship Round, your options are pretty limited when it comes to tight ends. Travis Kelce sits at the top of the rankings even though he had a down regular season (by his standards), he has been en feugo throughout the star of the playoffs. George Kittle missed an easy reception in the Divisional Round, but then followed it up with two very impressive catches. If wide receiver Deebo Samuel isn’t at 100%, Kittle is going to be counted on to step up.

CJ Uzomah and Tyler Higbee round out the starting tight ends and both of them play complementary roles to their offenses. They’re both good players and will see an uptick if their respective offenses come out of the gate slowly. They have value, but their floor is lower than Kelce and Kittle and they don’t have as much upside.