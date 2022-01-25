2022 fantasy football Championship round playoff rankings

The Divisional round is over and what a round it was. Every single game came down to the wire as the Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers and Rams moved on dramatic style. This weekend we are down to just two games:

AFC Championship matchup: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship matchup: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

These should be fun matchups, with many ways to look at how the game script will go. We know the 49ers will try to win with defense and the running game, as they try to limit Jimmy Garoppolo’s drop backs. The Rams want to put up big passing numbers, but they are also more than willing to run the ball if they can get a lead. The Chiefs and Bengals could go like their earlier matchup and put up big points through the air.

Below we have overall rankings for this round based on .5 PPR scoring