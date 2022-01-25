 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 fantasy football Championship round playoff rankings

Are you in a playoff fantasy football league? Here are our overall rankings for the Divisional round to help you out.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after rushing for a third quarter first down against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Divisional round is over and what a round it was. Every single game came down to the wire as the Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers and Rams moved on dramatic style. This weekend we are down to just two games:

AFC Championship matchup: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
NFC Championship matchup: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

These should be fun matchups, with many ways to look at how the game script will go. We know the 49ers will try to win with defense and the running game, as they try to limit Jimmy Garoppolo’s drop backs. The Rams want to put up big passing numbers, but they are also more than willing to run the ball if they can get a lead. The Chiefs and Bengals could go like their earlier matchup and put up big points through the air.

Below we have overall rankings for this round based on .5 PPR scoring

Fantasy Football Divisional Round Playoff Rankings

Rank Name Team Position Opp
Rank Name Team Position Opp
1 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB vs CIN
2 Cooper Kupp LAR WR vs SF
3 Joe Burrow CIN QB @ KC
4 Matthew Stafford LAR QB vs SF
5 Deebo Samuel SF WR @ LAR
6 Joe Mixon CIN RB @ KC
7 Tyreek Hill KC WR vs CIN
8 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR @ KC
9 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB @ LAR
10 Travis Kelce KC TE vs CIN
11 Elijah Mitchell SF RB @ LAR
12 Cam Akers LAR RB vs SF
13 Tee Higgins CIN WR @ KC
14 George Kittle SF TE @ LAR
15 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR WR vs SF
16 Jerick McKinnon KC RB vs CIN
17 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR @ LAR
18 Tyler Boyd CIN WR @ KC
19 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB vs CIN
20 Tyler Higbee LAR TE vs SF
21 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE @ KC
22 Byron Pringle KC WR vs CIN
23 Van Jefferson LAR WR vs SF
24 Jauan Jennings SF WR @ LAR
25 Mecole Hardman KC WR vs CIN
26 Sony Michel LAR RB vs SF
27 Darrel Williams KC RB vs CIN
28 Demarcus Robinson KC WR vs CIN
29 Kyle Juszczyk SF RB @ LAR
30 Samaje Perine CIN RB @ KC
31 JaMycal Hasty SF RB @ LAR

