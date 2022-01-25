2022 fantasy football Championship round playoff rankings

The Divisional round is over and what a round it was. Every single game came down to the wire as the Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers and Rams moved on dramatic style. This weekend we are down to just two games:
AFC Championship matchup: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
NFC Championship matchup: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams
These should be fun matchups, with many ways to look at how the game script will go. We know the 49ers will try to win with defense and the running game, as they try to limit Jimmy Garoppolo’s drop backs. The Rams want to put up big passing numbers, but they are also more than willing to run the ball if they can get a lead. The Chiefs and Bengals could go like their earlier matchup and put up big points through the air.
Below we have overall rankings for this round based on .5 PPR scoring
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|vs CIN
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|vs SF
|3
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|@ KC
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|vs SF
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|@ LAR
|6
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|@ KC
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|vs CIN
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|@ KC
|9
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|@ LAR
|10
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|vs CIN
|11
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|@ LAR
|12
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|vs SF
|13
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|@ KC
|14
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|@ LAR
|15
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|WR
|vs SF
|16
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|vs CIN
|17
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|@ LAR
|18
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|@ KC
|19
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|vs CIN
|20
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|vs SF
|21
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|@ KC
|22
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|vs CIN
|23
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|vs SF
|24
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|WR
|@ LAR
|25
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|vs CIN
|26
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|vs SF
|27
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|vs CIN
|28
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|vs CIN
|29
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|@ LAR
|30
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|@ KC
|31
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|RB
|@ LAR