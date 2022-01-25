How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the January 25th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This will be a jam-packed show for the developmental brand as we continue with the first round of the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and start to set the stage for the women’s tournament next month.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, January 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

As mentioned before, we finish out the first round of the men’s Dusty Classic with a pair of matches for tonight’s show. Reigning Dusty Cup champions MSK will face Jacket Time, where the winners will advance to meet Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, the Grizzled Young Veterans will face Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. The winners of that bout will meet the Creed Brothers in the semifinals.

In the women’s division, the champion trio of Toxic Attraction will be in action when facing the trio of Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta. Kay Lee Ray has he sight’s set on Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship while the latter two have their sights on the tag belts. We’ll see what transpires in this match.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has people gunning for his title and tonight we’ll see a No. 1 contender’s match between Cameron Grimes and Tony D’Angelo. Grimes interrupted D’Angelo’s funeral for Pete Dunne last week and smashed him over the head with a picture frame.

Also on the show, Solo Sikoa will face Boa in a no disqualification match.