Early look at how the public is betting Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will play the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in the AFC Championship game. The title game will be televised on CBS at 3 p.m. ET. These two teams played each other in Week 17 of the regular season, where the Bengals won 34-31 in Cincy.

The Bengals pulled off a 19-16 upset win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round last weekend. The Chiefs defeated the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime in the other AFC Divisional round game.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the Bengals and Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship with a day of betting in the books.

Bengals vs. Chiefs betting splits

Point Spread

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites. 80% of the handle and 62% of total bets are on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right?

The line for this game opened up at 6.5 in favor of the Chiefs, but it has now gone up a full half point. The Chiefs’ offense has been on fire this postseason, scoring 40-plus points in back-to-back games. Kansas City has overwhelmingly covered the spread in the Super Wild Card and AFC Divisional round games.

The Chiefs are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games and 6-0 ATS in their last six games at home. The surging Bengals defied the odds last week by beating the No. 1 seed Titans and covering the spread (+3.5). Cincinnati is a perfect 6-0 ATS in their last six games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games. Despite these stats, the public is on the right side as the Bengals’ defense will have trouble slowing down this Chiefs’ offense.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 54.5. 90% of the handle and 78% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

Based on how this Chiefs’ offense is clicking, along with the offensive weapons that the Bengals have, this total is definitely going on. The last time these two teams played each other in Week 17, the total points scored were 65. The Chiefs’ defense struggled last week without Tyrann Mathieu and if he doesn’t play on Sunday, then we should expect to see Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ passing game to take advantage.

Moneyline

The Chiefs are -350 favorites to win while the Bengals are +270. 63% of the handle and 57% of total bets are on the Chiefs.

Is the public right?

Unlike the spread, which is overwhelmingly in favor of the Chiefs, the public is still backing Kansas City, but it seems like there’s some who believe the Bengals can pull the upset. It is not out of the realm of possibility as the Bengals’ defense have played phenomenal in the first two rounds.

However, the bigger question that remains is can the Bengals’ offensive line protect Burrow on Sunday? Last week, Burrow was sacked an incredible nine times, which will not cut it on Sunday against the Chiefs. It should be a fun game and high scoring game, but I think the Chiefs experience in this spot will loom large and help them to victory.

