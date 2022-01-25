Early look at how the public is betting 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship

The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers will play the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium. The NFC title game will be televised on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Niners went on the road and defeated the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers 13-10 last week in the NFC Divisional round. The Rams escaped with a 30-27 win over the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the 49ers and Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship with a day of betting in the books.

49ers vs. Rams betting splits

Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. 60% of the handle and 65% of total bets are on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right?

Even though the Niners swept the season series against the Rams, Los Angeles is still the favorite to cover. When these NFC West rivals last played each other, the Niners came back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to defeat the Rams 27-24 in overtime. You got to believe that win to end the regular season gives the Niners’ confidence that they can beat them again.

The Niners are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games and 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Rams. The Rams were lucky to escape with a win last week after their offense went completely silent in the second half.

Their second half collapse against the Rams was almost reminiscent of what happened in Week 18 against the Niners. Los Angeles is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. I don’t see this being a blowout as these teams know each other very well. With the way San Francisco’s defense has played, I like the Niners to get the cover.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 46.0. 57% of the handle and 54% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

The two times that these NFC West rivals played each other, the total points scored were 41 and 51. The Rams’ offense has been clicking in their first two playoff games, scoring 30 or more points.

However, they are facing a Niners’ defense that held the Packers to only 10 points last week and Dallas to 17 points the previous week. The total has gone under in six of San Francisco’s last seven games. The total has also gone under in five of LA’s last six home games at SoFi. The under is the better play.

Moneyline

The Rams are -170 favorites to win while the 49ers are +150. 68% of the handle and 59% of total bets are on the Rams.

Is the public right?

Sean McVay has not had the best of luck against the Niners over his head coaching career, but he can change all of that on Sunday night in the NFC title game. The Rams need to play a full four quarters of football and not try to give the game away.

For the Niners, can they trust Jimmy Garoppolo to lead to a win with his arm and put points on the board? Last week, they were able to escape due to the running game, defense, and special teams. But this is the time where Jimmy G needs to show up. Right now, I am with the public on the Rams as it’s hard to beat division opponents three times in one season.

