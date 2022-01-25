Pick against the spread, over/under for Alabama vs. Georgia on Tuesday

It may not have the excitement level of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but the Tuesday night college basketball matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs is a big game for both teams. Alabama absolutely needs to hold serve as a favorite with Baylor, Auburn, and Kentucky on the schedule for the next three games. Georgia just needs a win to avoid an 0-7 start in SEC play.

Alabama is a massive favorite in a game with a similarly massive total and a 6:30 p.m. ET tip in Athens.

VSiN college basketball expert Greg Peterson has a best bet for the game:

Alabama Crimson Tide (-14, 160) at Georgia Bulldogs

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had a tough time getting bettors to the window since their win against Gonzaga, with a 1-10 against the spread mark since then entering Tuesday’s tilt with Georgia.

The Bulldogs have also been unkind to bettors with a 4-13 against the spread record in their last 17 games, as the team’s offense has fallen into a rut, ranking 206th in the country in points scored on a per-possession basis.

While Alabama plays at a frenetic pace, ranking 24th entering the week in possessions per game, Georgia has been relatively steady, ranked 152nd in this category.

Tuesday’s clash should also feature a lot of one-and-done possessions, with the Bulldogs 257th nationally in offensive rebound rate, getting a rebound on just 23.8 percent of their misses.

With Alabama shooting just 31.3 percent from 3-point range this season, the total is too high for a pair of untrustworthy teams.

Pick: Under 160

