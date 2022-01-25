 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, January 25th

We take a look at who will be on the court and who won’t this Tuesday, January 25th in college basketball.

By Collin Sherwin
Kentucky Wildcats TyTy Washington Jr. is helped off the court with an injury as Auburn Tigers men’s basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the heat of the college basketball conference season heats up, more and more players will be unavailable due to new or nagging injuries, COVID-19 health protocols, and other off-the-court matters as well. And for the sports bettor, the last-minute updating status of injuries can be the deciding factor in how to bet plenty of games on the board.

We take a look at some of the players with statuses in question on Tuesday, January 25th in some key major-conference matchups. When we see updates to player status, we’ll also add those above before tip-off.

DePaul vs. No. 14 Villanova

DePaul: Javon Freeman-Liberty, questionable (groin)

Clemson vs. No. 6 Duke

Duke: Trevor Keels, doubtful (calf)

No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 24 Illinois

Illinois: Kofi Cockburn, questionable (concussion)

Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Kentucky

Mississippi State: Tolu Smith, out (knee)
Mississippi State: Rocket Watts, probable (illness)

Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (ankle)

No. 3 Arizona vs No. 7 UCLA

Arizona: Azuolas Tubelis, questionable (ankle)

Cincinnati vs Temple

Cincinnati: John Newman, questionable (ankle)

Colorado vs Oregon

Colorado: Eli Parquet, probable (lower leg)

Richmond vs. Rhode Island

URI: Malik Martin, questionable (knee)

