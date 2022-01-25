College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, January 25th

As the heat of the college basketball conference season heats up, more and more players will be unavailable due to new or nagging injuries, COVID-19 health protocols, and other off-the-court matters as well. And for the sports bettor, the last-minute updating status of injuries can be the deciding factor in how to bet plenty of games on the board.
We take a look at some of the players with statuses in question on Tuesday, January 25th in some key major-conference matchups. When we see updates to player status, we’ll also add those above before tip-off.
DePaul vs. No. 14 Villanova
DePaul: Javon Freeman-Liberty, questionable (groin)
Clemson vs. No. 6 Duke
Duke: Trevor Keels, doubtful (calf)
No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 24 Illinois
Illinois: Kofi Cockburn, questionable (concussion)
Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Kentucky
Mississippi State: Tolu Smith, out (knee)
Mississippi State: Rocket Watts, probable (illness)
Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (ankle)
No. 3 Arizona vs No. 7 UCLA
Arizona: Azuolas Tubelis, questionable (ankle)
Cincinnati vs Temple
Cincinnati: John Newman, questionable (ankle)
Colorado vs Oregon
Colorado: Eli Parquet, probable (lower leg)
Richmond vs. Rhode Island
URI: Malik Martin, questionable (knee)