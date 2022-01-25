Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Bengals-Chiefs in the AFC Championship, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will go on the road to play the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and televised on CBS.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup on Sunday

Forecast

Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Fantasy/betting implications

It should be a great day for football on Sunday for the AFC title game, which means the props, spread, and totals should not be affected at all. The only issue could be wind, but we won’t know about that until later in the week.