Looking ahead at the weather forecast for 49ers-Rams in the NFC Championship, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers will play the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET in the NFC Championship game. The game will be at SoFi Stadium and televised on FOX.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Is SoFi Stadium technically outdoors?

SoFi Stadium is technically outdoors as they have open sides, but it still is a dome-stadium at the end of the day. Earlier this season, there was a lightning delay at SoFi between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Many fans were confused about this delay, but it was because the stadium has that opening.

Projected weather for 49ers vs. Rams matchup on Sunday

Forecast

Partly cloudy, with low around 49 degrees.

Fantasy/betting implications

Unless there is a lightning delay, the weather should not result in any fantasy/betting implications for Sunday night’s game. The only way we will see the total or spread move is based on what the public is betting on.