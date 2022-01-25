Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward, Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 25

There are nine games in the NBA for Tuesday’s slate, including a great TNT doubleheader with the Lakers meeting the Nets and the Mavericks taking on the Warriors. The injury report has started to feature less players in the league’s health and safety protocols, which is good news as the season enters a key stretch. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 25

Will Barton (hamstring) probable

Bones Hyland (illness) questionable

Jeff Green (quad) questionable

The Nuggets have dealt with a lot of injuries to role players but it looks like Barton will be good to play. Bryn Forbes is a great target in fantasy/DFS contests if Hyland cannot play, while Aaron Gordon would get a boost if Green sits out.

Gordon Hayward (foot) questionable

If Hayward sits, look for Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. to be big factors against the Raptors.

Deni Avdija (hamstring) questionable

Avdija hasn’t quite made the leap yet in the NBA, and he doesn’t carry much fantasy/DFS relevance.

Brandon Ingram (ankle) OUT

Jonas Valanciunas (unknown) OUT

Devonte’ Graham (ankle) OUT

Josh Hart (ankle) OUT

Update - Valanciunas, Hart and Graham have both been ruled out, which means Alexander-Walker, Temple and Jaxson Hayes are likely to get extended minutes in Tuesday’s game.

Ingram is out, which means Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Garrett Temple will be value adds in Tuesday DFS lineups.

Seth Curry (ankle) OUT

Danny Green (hip) OUT

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT

The 76ers still have issues in the backcourt, but Tyrese Maxey continues to play well and is a must-add at this point. Tobias Harris should also get going with additional touches, while Furkan Korkmaz remains a value play.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable

Look for Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and Buddy Hield to see additional value if Fox doesn’t play Tuesday.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis (knee) probable

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

Davis suiting up would be huge for the Lakers and fantasy/DFS players. James is good to go despite his abdominal injury, so the big question now is whether he’ll have AD to complement him on the court.

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

Irving is out, so Patty Mills becomes a strong addition to fantasy lineups. If Claxton doesn’t go, look for Day’Ron Sharpe and LaMarcus Aldridge to continue getting major minutes in the frontcourt.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team.

Andre Iguodala (injury management) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) questionable

Draymond Green (disc) OUT

Thompson has been solid in his return, and the shooting should eventually come around as he continues to get more playing time. If he can’t suit up Tuesday, Jordan Poole is in line for big minutes in a starting role.

Nassir Little (knee) probable

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable

Robert Covington (finger) probable

Norman Powell (personal) questionable

The Trail Blazers have bigger injury issues than the current list, as Damian Lillard is out for a while. Smith Jr. and Little are decent plays in fantasy and DFS lineups, but Powell could be a major factor if he does play Tuesday.