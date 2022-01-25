USFL TV schedule: FOX, NBC to simulcast first game of new spring league

The USFL launches on Saturday, April 16 as the latest spring league hoping to find some room to grow. This is the second time a league called the USFL has operated. The prior version ran from 1983 to 1985 before folding. This new version features some of the same team names, but has no figures from the prior version.

Fox and NBC have purchased broadcast rights to the new league and will each broadcast 22 games in this inaugural season. For Fox, the network channel will air 14 games and FS1 will air eight. For NBC, the network channel will air nine, USA will air nine, and Peacock will air four.

More notably, the two networks are joining together to simulcast the first game of the season, according to SBJ’s John Ourand. The season will open with the Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals at 7:30 p.m. ET. SBJ is reporting NBC Sports will produce the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows while Fox Sports will handle the game coverage. Both networks will air the same commercials.