TyTy Washington: Status of Kentucky guard for game against Mississippi State on Tuesday

TyTy Washington, the star freshman guard for the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats, looks to not be available for the Mississippi State vs. Kentucky game on Tuesday night in Lexington according to multiple reports.

Washington picked up an ankle injury just before halftime on Saturday against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers. While UK had the lead when he went down, the Tigers came roaring back with him on the bench for the 80-71 win. Washington was listed as questionable pre-game, but now it looks like he won’t be able to go.

Washington’s status for the huge showdown with No. 5 Kansas on Saturday is also in question. He averages 13.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, and is likely heading to the NBA Draft as an early entry after this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 9-point favorite. The line opened with UK as the 9.5-point chalk. The total sits at 142.5.