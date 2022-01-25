 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full field for 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

By Collin Sherwin
Can Bryson Dechambeau Make a Run at the Farmer’s Insurance Open?

One of the most beautiful stops on the PGA Tour is in La Jolla, California. But it’s not some private course that’s only for the hoi polloi of one of America’s most exclusive enclaves. It’s a muni, and was created after being a bombing station and military base during World War II.

Torrey Pines is one of the truly special places on the planet, and 156 golfers will attack both the North and South courses this week in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. This is an event Tiger Woods has won a record seven times, not counting his victory here in the US Open in 2008.

But Eldrick is not in the field this week, and Jon Rahm enters as the big favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s trailed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800).

Even if you’re not a golf fan, this is one of the best tournaments to watch on the PGA Tour. Players hit their tee shots towards the Pacific Ocean multiple times, and the vistas are only better in person than they are in HDTV. It’s a special tournament in a special place, and all this breathtaking wonder is owned by the city government of San Diego, California.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open teeing off Wednesday, January 26th.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open field

