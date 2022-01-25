Full field for 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

One of the most beautiful stops on the PGA Tour is in La Jolla, California. But it’s not some private course that’s only for the hoi polloi of one of America’s most exclusive enclaves. It’s a muni, and was created after being a bombing station and military base during World War II.
Torrey Pines is one of the truly special places on the planet, and 156 golfers will attack both the North and South courses this week in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. This is an event Tiger Woods has won a record seven times, not counting his victory here in the US Open in 2008.
But Eldrick is not in the field this week, and Jon Rahm enters as the big favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s trailed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800).
Even if you’re not a golf fan, this is one of the best tournaments to watch on the PGA Tour. Players hit their tee shots towards the Pacific Ocean multiple times, and the vistas are only better in person than they are in HDTV. It’s a special tournament in a special place, and all this breathtaking wonder is owned by the city government of San Diego, California.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open teeing off Wednesday, January 26th.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open field
Aaron Rai
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Adam Svensson
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Andrew Novak
Anirban Lahiri
Austin Cook
Austin Eckroat
Austin Smotherman
Ben Kohles
Bill Haas
Billy Horschel
Brandon Hagy
Brandon Wu
Brandt Snedeker
Brent Grant
Brett Drewitt
Brian Stuard
Brice Garnett
Bronson Burgoon
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
C.T. Pan
Callum Tarren
Cam Davis
Cameron Champ
Cameron Tringale
Cameron Young
Camilo Villegas
Carlos Ortiz
Chad Ramey
Chesson Hadley
Chez Reavie
Chris Stroud
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Curtis Thompson
Daniel Berger
Danny Lee
David Lipsky
David Skinns
Davis Riley
Dawie van der Walt
Doc Redman
Doug Ghim
Dustin Johnson
Dylan Frittelli
Dylan Wu
Emiliano Grillo
Francesco Molinari
Gary Woodland
Greyson Sigg
Hank Lebioda
Harry Higgs
Hayden Buckley
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
Hudson Swafford
J.J. Spaun
J.T. Poston
James Hahn
Jared du Toit
Jared Wolfe
Jason Day
Jason Dufner
Jhonattan Vegas
Jim Herman
Jimmy Walker
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
John Huh
Jon Rahm
Jonas Blixt
Jonathan Byrd
Jordan Spieth
Joseph Bramlett
Joshua Creel
Justin Lower
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
Kamaiu Johnson
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Chappell
Kevin Streelman
Kevin Tway
Kevin Yu
Kurt Kitayama
Kyle Stanley
Lanto Griffin
Lee Hodges
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Martin Trainer
Matt Jones
Matthew NeSmith
Matthew Wolff
Maverick McNealy
Max HomaMax McGreevy
Maxwell Sear
Michael Block
Michael Gligic
Michael Thompson
Mito Pereira
Nick Hardy
Nick Taylor
Nick Watney
Pat Perez
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Patton Kizzire
Paul Barjon
Peter Malnati
Peter Uihlein
Phil Mickelson
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Robert Streb
Rory Sabbatini
Ryan Alford
Ryan Palmer
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
Sam Ryder
Scott Gutschewski
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastián Muñoz
Sepp Straka
Seth Reeves
Seung-Yul Noh
Si Woo Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Sung Kang
Sungjae Im
Talor Gooch
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Hoge
Tony Finau
Trey Mullinax
Tyler McCumber
Vince Whaley
Will Zalatoris
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele