Full field for 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

One of the most beautiful stops on the PGA Tour is in La Jolla, California. But it’s not some private course that’s only for the hoi polloi of one of America’s most exclusive enclaves. It’s a muni, and was created after being a bombing station and military base during World War II.

Torrey Pines is one of the truly special places on the planet, and 156 golfers will attack both the North and South courses this week in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. This is an event Tiger Woods has won a record seven times, not counting his victory here in the US Open in 2008.

But Eldrick is not in the field this week, and Jon Rahm enters as the big favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s trailed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800).

Even if you’re not a golf fan, this is one of the best tournaments to watch on the PGA Tour. Players hit their tee shots towards the Pacific Ocean multiple times, and the vistas are only better in person than they are in HDTV. It’s a special tournament in a special place, and all this breathtaking wonder is owned by the city government of San Diego, California.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open teeing off Wednesday, January 26th.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open field

Aaron Rai

Aaron Wise

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Novak

Anirban Lahiri

Austin Cook

Austin Eckroat

Austin Smotherman

Ben Kohles

Bill Haas

Billy Horschel

Brandon Hagy

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brent Grant

Brett Drewitt

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Bronson Burgoon

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Carlos Ortiz

Chad Ramey

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Stroud

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Corey Conners

Curtis Thompson

Daniel Berger

Danny Lee

David Lipsky

David Skinns

Davis Riley

Dawie van der Walt

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

Francesco Molinari

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Hank Lebioda

Harry Higgs

Hayden Buckley

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

Hudson Swafford

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jared du Toit

Jared Wolfe

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jhonattan Vegas

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

John Huh

Jon Rahm

Jonas Blixt

Jonathan Byrd

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Joshua Creel

Justin Lower

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Kamaiu Johnson

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kevin Yu

Kurt Kitayama

Kyle Stanley

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Martin Trainer

Matt Jones

Matthew NeSmith

Matthew Wolff

Maverick McNealy

Max HomaMax McGreevy

Maxwell Sear

Michael Block

Michael Gligic

Michael Thompson

Mito Pereira

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nick Watney

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Paul Barjon

Peter Malnati

Peter Uihlein

Phil Mickelson

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robert Streb

Rory Sabbatini

Ryan Alford

Ryan Palmer

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Scott Gutschewski

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastián Muñoz

Sepp Straka

Seth Reeves

Seung-Yul Noh

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Sungjae Im

Talor Gooch

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Tyler McCumber

Vince Whaley

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele