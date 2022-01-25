 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The field is set for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour remains in California this week, as the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday from the Torrey Pines course in San Diego. Yep, you read that right — this year, the action starts a day early. The PGA adjusted the schedule with the addition of an extra game to the NFL’s regular-season to avoid an overlap between the Farmers Open and AFC and NFC title games.

John Rahm is the odds favorite to win the tournament this year on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at +600. He’s closely followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). Matsuyama currently leads the FedExCup Standings, winning two of his six events in 2022. Patrick Reed, who won last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, sits with his odds at +5000 for a repeat victory.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Wednesday morning.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +650 +160 -125
Justin Thomas +1200 +275 +140
Xander Schauffele +1400 +350 +160
Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +400 +225
Sam Burns +2000 +400 +225
Scottie Scheffler +2000 +400 +225
Daniel Berger +2000 +400 +225
Bryson DeChambeau +2200 +450 +250
Dustin Johnson +2200 +450 +250
Tony Finau +2500 +500 +250
Marc Leishman +2500 +500 +250
Sung-Jae Im +3000 +600 +300
Brooks Koepka +3500 +700 +350
Will Zalatoris +3500 +600 +300
Jordan Spieth +4000 +700 +350
Maverick McNealy +4500 +800 +350
Matthew Wolff +5000 +900 +400
Corey Conners +5000 +900 +400
Patrick Reed +5000 +900 +400
Talor Gooch +5000 +900 +400
Justin Rose +5500 +1000 +450
Ryan Palmer +6000 +1000 +500
Mackenzie Hughes +6500 +1100 +500
Si Woo Kim +6500 +1100 +500
Cameron Tringale +6500 +1100 +500
Aaron Wise +6500 +1100 +500
Luke List +7000 +1200 +600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000 +1200 +600
Max Homa +7000 +1400 +700
Keegan Bradley +8000 +1400 +700
Lanto Griffin +8000 +1400 +700
Francesco Molinari +8000 +1600 +800
Joaquin Niemann +8000 +1400 +700
Billy Horschel +8000 +1400 +700
Jason Day +10000 +1600 +800
Tom Hoge +10000 +1600 +800
Keith Mitchell +10000 +1600 +800
Alexander Noren +10000 +1600 +800
Mito Pereira +10000 +1600 +800
Brandt Snedeker +11000 +1800 +800
Gary Woodland +11000 +1800 +800
Jhonattan Vegas +11000 +1800 +800
Charley Hoffman +13000 +2000 +900
Michael Thompson +15000 +2500 +1100
Hudson Swafford +15000 +2500 +1100
Adam Hadwin +15000 +2500 +1100
Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1100
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1100
Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1100
Cameron Davis +15000 +2500 +1100
Cameron Champ +15000 +2500 +1100
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1100
Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2500 +1100
Cheng-Tsung Pan +15000 +2500 +1100
Kevin Streelman +15000 +2500 +1100
Joel Dahmen +15000 +2500 +1100
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100
Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2500 +1100
Matt Jones +15000 +2500 +1100
Taylor Moore +15000 +2500 +1100
Alex Smalley +18000 +2800 +1200
Chez Reavie +18000 +2800 +1200
Sebastian Munoz +18000 +2800 +1200
Scott Stallings +20000 +3000 +1200
Patton Kizzire +20000 +3000 +1200
Hayden Buckley +20000 +3000 +1200
Doug Ghim +20000 +3000 +1200
Vincent Whaley +20000 +3000 +1200
Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3000 +1200
Kyle Stanley +20000 +3000 +1200
Phil Mickelson +20000 +3000 +1200
Nick Taylor +20000 +3000 +1200
Danny Lee +20000 +3000 +1200
Nick Hardy +25000 +4000 +1400
Davis Riley +25000 +4000 +1400
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1400
Dylan Frittelli +25000 +4000 +1400
Jason Dufner +25000 +4000 +1400
Robert Streb +25000 +4000 +1400
Pat Perez +25000 +4000 +1400
Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1400
Adam Long +25000 +4000 +1400
Rory Sabbatini +25000 +4000 +1400
Henrik Norlander +25000 +4000 +1400
Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1400
Harry Higgs +25000 +4000 +1400
Austin Smotherman +25000 +4000 +1400
Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +1400
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1400
Chad Ramey +30000 +4500 +2000
Dylan Wu +30000 +4500 +2000
Adam Schenk +30000 +4500 +2000
Sam Ryder +30000 +4500 +2000
Martin Laird +30000 +4500 +2000
Adam Svensson +30000 +4500 +2000
Stephan Jaeger +30000 +4500 +2000
Hank Lebioda +30000 +4500 +2000
Cameron Young +30000 +4500 +2000
Paul Barjon +30000 +4500 +2000
Sahith Theegala +30000 +4500 +2000
Matthew NeSmith +30000 +4500 +2000
Tyler McCumber +30000 +4500 +2000
Sepp Straka +30000 +4500 +2000
John Huh +30000 +4500 +2000
David Lipsky +30000 +4500 +2000
Taylor Montgomery +40000 +5000 +2500
Camilo Villegas +40000 +5000 +2500
J.T. Poston +40000 +5000 +2500
James Hahn +40000 +5000 +2500
Kevin Tway +40000 +5000 +2500
Max McGreevy +40000 +5000 +2500
Andrew Novak +40000 +5000 +2500
Bronson Burgoon +40000 +5000 +2500
Kurt Kitayama +40000 +5000 +2500
Jared Wolfe +40000 +5000 +2500
Brett Drewitt +40000 +5000 +2500
Brandon Hagy +40000 +5000 +2500
Sunghoon Kang +40000 +5000 +2500
Chesson Hadley +40000 +5000 +2500
Doc Redman +40000 +5000 +2500
Brice Garnett +40000 +5000 +2500
Ben Kohles +40000 +5000 +2500
David Skinns +40000 +5000 +2500
Jim Herman +40000 +5000 +2500
Trey Mullinax +40000 +5000 +2500
Brian Stuard +40000 +5000 +2500
Peter Uihlein +40000 +5000 +2500
Anirban Lahiri +40000 +5000 +2500
Seth Reeves +50000 +6500 +3500
Brandon Wu +50000 +6500 +3500
Chris Stroud +50000 +6500 +3500
Michael Gligic +50000 +6500 +3500
Curtis Thompson +50000 +6500 +3500
Noh Seung-yul +50000 +6500 +3500
Scott Gutschewski +50000 +6500 +3500
Bill Haas +50000 +6500 +3500
Austin Cook +50000 +6500 +3500
Kevin Yu +50000 +6500 +3500
Jimmy Walker +50000 +6500 +3500
Ryan Alford +50000 +6500 +3500
Nick Watney +50000 +6500 +3500
Peter Malnati +50000 +6500 +3500
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +6500 +3500
Kevin Chappell +50000 +6500 +4000
Richy Werenski +50000 +6500 +3500
Justin Lower +50000 +6500 +3500
Joshua Creel +80000 +7000 +3500
Callum Tarren +80000 +7000 +3500
Martin Trainer +100000 +8000 +6500
Jonas Blixt +100000 +8000 +6500
Kamaiu Johnson +100000 +8000 +6500
Michael Block +100000 +8000 +6500

