Opening odds for 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour remains in California this week, as the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday from the Torrey Pines course in San Diego. Yep, you read that right — this year, the action starts a day early. The PGA adjusted the schedule with the addition of an extra game to the NFL’s regular-season to avoid an overlap between the Farmers Open and AFC and NFC title games.
John Rahm is the odds favorite to win the tournament this year on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at +600. He’s closely followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). Matsuyama currently leads the FedExCup Standings, winning two of his six events in 2022. Patrick Reed, who won last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, sits with his odds at +5000 for a repeat victory.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Wednesday morning.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|+160
|-125
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|+275
|+140
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+350
|+160
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|+400
|+225
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|+400
|+225
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|+400
|+225
|Daniel Berger
|+2000
|+400
|+225
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Dustin Johnson
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Marc Leishman
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Brooks Koepka
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Maverick McNealy
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Matthew Wolff
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Patrick Reed
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Talor Gooch
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Ryan Palmer
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Cameron Tringale
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Aaron Wise
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Luke List
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Max Homa
|+7000
|+1400
|+700
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Francesco Molinari
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Joaquin Niemann
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Billy Horschel
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Jason Day
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Keith Mitchell
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Alexander Noren
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Mito Pereira
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Brandt Snedeker
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Charley Hoffman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Hudson Swafford
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Aaron Rai
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Cameron Davis
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Carlos Ortiz
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Kevin Streelman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matt Jones
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Alex Smalley
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chez Reavie
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Sebastian Munoz
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Vincent Whaley
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Phil Mickelson
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Danny Lee
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nick Hardy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Dylan Frittelli
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Pat Perez
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Taylor Pendrith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Adam Long
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Rory Sabbatini
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Henrik Norlander
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Austin Smotherman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Martin Laird
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Hank Lebioda
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Cameron Young
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Sahith Theegala
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Tyler McCumber
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Sepp Straka
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|John Huh
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|David Lipsky
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|J.T. Poston
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|James Hahn
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Andrew Novak
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Bronson Burgoon
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jared Wolfe
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Sunghoon Kang
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Chesson Hadley
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Doc Redman
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Brice Garnett
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Ben Kohles
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jim Herman
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Trey Mullinax
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Brian Stuard
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Peter Uihlein
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Brandon Wu
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Chris Stroud
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Noh Seung-yul
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Scott Gutschewski
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Austin Cook
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kevin Yu
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Ryan Alford
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kevin Chappell
|+50000
|+6500
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Justin Lower
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Joshua Creel
|+80000
|+7000
|+3500
|Callum Tarren
|+80000
|+7000
|+3500
|Martin Trainer
|+100000
|+8000
|+6500
|Jonas Blixt
|+100000
|+8000
|+6500
|Kamaiu Johnson
|+100000
|+8000
|+6500
|Michael Block
|+100000
|+8000
|+6500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.