Opening odds for 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour remains in California this week, as the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday from the Torrey Pines course in San Diego. Yep, you read that right — this year, the action starts a day early. The PGA adjusted the schedule with the addition of an extra game to the NFL’s regular-season to avoid an overlap between the Farmers Open and AFC and NFC title games.

John Rahm is the odds favorite to win the tournament this year on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at +600. He’s closely followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). Matsuyama currently leads the FedExCup Standings, winning two of his six events in 2022. Patrick Reed, who won last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, sits with his odds at +5000 for a repeat victory.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Wednesday morning.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +650 +160 -125 Justin Thomas +1200 +275 +140 Xander Schauffele +1400 +350 +160 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +400 +225 Sam Burns +2000 +400 +225 Scottie Scheffler +2000 +400 +225 Daniel Berger +2000 +400 +225 Bryson DeChambeau +2200 +450 +250 Dustin Johnson +2200 +450 +250 Tony Finau +2500 +500 +250 Marc Leishman +2500 +500 +250 Sung-Jae Im +3000 +600 +300 Brooks Koepka +3500 +700 +350 Will Zalatoris +3500 +600 +300 Jordan Spieth +4000 +700 +350 Maverick McNealy +4500 +800 +350 Matthew Wolff +5000 +900 +400 Corey Conners +5000 +900 +400 Patrick Reed +5000 +900 +400 Talor Gooch +5000 +900 +400 Justin Rose +5500 +1000 +450 Ryan Palmer +6000 +1000 +500 Mackenzie Hughes +6500 +1100 +500 Si Woo Kim +6500 +1100 +500 Cameron Tringale +6500 +1100 +500 Aaron Wise +6500 +1100 +500 Luke List +7000 +1200 +600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000 +1200 +600 Max Homa +7000 +1400 +700 Keegan Bradley +8000 +1400 +700 Lanto Griffin +8000 +1400 +700 Francesco Molinari +8000 +1600 +800 Joaquin Niemann +8000 +1400 +700 Billy Horschel +8000 +1400 +700 Jason Day +10000 +1600 +800 Tom Hoge +10000 +1600 +800 Keith Mitchell +10000 +1600 +800 Alexander Noren +10000 +1600 +800 Mito Pereira +10000 +1600 +800 Brandt Snedeker +11000 +1800 +800 Gary Woodland +11000 +1800 +800 Jhonattan Vegas +11000 +1800 +800 Charley Hoffman +13000 +2000 +900 Michael Thompson +15000 +2500 +1100 Hudson Swafford +15000 +2500 +1100 Adam Hadwin +15000 +2500 +1100 Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1100 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1100 Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1100 Cameron Davis +15000 +2500 +1100 Cameron Champ +15000 +2500 +1100 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1100 Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2500 +1100 Cheng-Tsung Pan +15000 +2500 +1100 Kevin Streelman +15000 +2500 +1100 Joel Dahmen +15000 +2500 +1100 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100 Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2500 +1100 Matt Jones +15000 +2500 +1100 Taylor Moore +15000 +2500 +1100 Alex Smalley +18000 +2800 +1200 Chez Reavie +18000 +2800 +1200 Sebastian Munoz +18000 +2800 +1200 Scott Stallings +20000 +3000 +1200 Patton Kizzire +20000 +3000 +1200 Hayden Buckley +20000 +3000 +1200 Doug Ghim +20000 +3000 +1200 Vincent Whaley +20000 +3000 +1200 Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3000 +1200 Kyle Stanley +20000 +3000 +1200 Phil Mickelson +20000 +3000 +1200 Nick Taylor +20000 +3000 +1200 Danny Lee +20000 +3000 +1200 Nick Hardy +25000 +4000 +1400 Davis Riley +25000 +4000 +1400 Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1400 Dylan Frittelli +25000 +4000 +1400 Jason Dufner +25000 +4000 +1400 Robert Streb +25000 +4000 +1400 Pat Perez +25000 +4000 +1400 Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1400 Adam Long +25000 +4000 +1400 Rory Sabbatini +25000 +4000 +1400 Henrik Norlander +25000 +4000 +1400 Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1400 Harry Higgs +25000 +4000 +1400 Austin Smotherman +25000 +4000 +1400 Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +1400 J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1400 Chad Ramey +30000 +4500 +2000 Dylan Wu +30000 +4500 +2000 Adam Schenk +30000 +4500 +2000 Sam Ryder +30000 +4500 +2000 Martin Laird +30000 +4500 +2000 Adam Svensson +30000 +4500 +2000 Stephan Jaeger +30000 +4500 +2000 Hank Lebioda +30000 +4500 +2000 Cameron Young +30000 +4500 +2000 Paul Barjon +30000 +4500 +2000 Sahith Theegala +30000 +4500 +2000 Matthew NeSmith +30000 +4500 +2000 Tyler McCumber +30000 +4500 +2000 Sepp Straka +30000 +4500 +2000 John Huh +30000 +4500 +2000 David Lipsky +30000 +4500 +2000 Taylor Montgomery +40000 +5000 +2500 Camilo Villegas +40000 +5000 +2500 J.T. Poston +40000 +5000 +2500 James Hahn +40000 +5000 +2500 Kevin Tway +40000 +5000 +2500 Max McGreevy +40000 +5000 +2500 Andrew Novak +40000 +5000 +2500 Bronson Burgoon +40000 +5000 +2500 Kurt Kitayama +40000 +5000 +2500 Jared Wolfe +40000 +5000 +2500 Brett Drewitt +40000 +5000 +2500 Brandon Hagy +40000 +5000 +2500 Sunghoon Kang +40000 +5000 +2500 Chesson Hadley +40000 +5000 +2500 Doc Redman +40000 +5000 +2500 Brice Garnett +40000 +5000 +2500 Ben Kohles +40000 +5000 +2500 David Skinns +40000 +5000 +2500 Jim Herman +40000 +5000 +2500 Trey Mullinax +40000 +5000 +2500 Brian Stuard +40000 +5000 +2500 Peter Uihlein +40000 +5000 +2500 Anirban Lahiri +40000 +5000 +2500 Seth Reeves +50000 +6500 +3500 Brandon Wu +50000 +6500 +3500 Chris Stroud +50000 +6500 +3500 Michael Gligic +50000 +6500 +3500 Curtis Thompson +50000 +6500 +3500 Noh Seung-yul +50000 +6500 +3500 Scott Gutschewski +50000 +6500 +3500 Bill Haas +50000 +6500 +3500 Austin Cook +50000 +6500 +3500 Kevin Yu +50000 +6500 +3500 Jimmy Walker +50000 +6500 +3500 Ryan Alford +50000 +6500 +3500 Nick Watney +50000 +6500 +3500 Peter Malnati +50000 +6500 +3500 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +6500 +3500 Kevin Chappell +50000 +6500 +4000 Richy Werenski +50000 +6500 +3500 Justin Lower +50000 +6500 +3500 Joshua Creel +80000 +7000 +3500 Callum Tarren +80000 +7000 +3500 Martin Trainer +100000 +8000 +6500 Jonas Blixt +100000 +8000 +6500 Kamaiu Johnson +100000 +8000 +6500 Michael Block +100000 +8000 +6500

