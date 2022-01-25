Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

At some stops on the PGA Tour, the star is the course as much as it is the superstars playing it. And this week at Torrey Pines for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, as well as next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the coastline of California will be as much in focus as the scores from tee to green.
While most PGA events run Thursday-Sunday, this one has been moved to a Wednesday-Saturday format as CBS is scheduled to host the AFC Championship game.
A year ago, Patrick Reed at -14 won the tournament s over five players tied at -9 in Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer and Xander Schauffele. This year, Jon Rahm (+600) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Schauffele (+1400), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). The defending champ Reed is +5000.
The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, January 26th with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can watch live coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, as well full 18 hole coverage on ESPN+ via PGA Tour Live.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. The TV/streaming featured groups on Wednesday are as follows:
Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann
2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|9:00 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|J.J. Spaun
|Sam Ryder
|9:00 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Luke List
|Joseph Bramlett
|9:10 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Will Zalatoris
|9:10 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Wyndham Clark
|Sepp Straka
|9:20 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Joaquin Niemann
|Jason Day
|9:20 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Si Woo Kim
|Nick Taylor
|9:30 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Phil Mickelson
|Marc Leishman
|Patrick Reed
|9:30 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Jim Herman
|J.T. Poston
|Matthew Wolff
|9:40 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Gary Woodland
|Corey Conners
|Keith Mitchell
|9:40 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Talor Gooch
|Carlos Ortiz
|Chez Reavie
|9:50 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|Joshua Creel
|Ryan Alford
|9:50 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Lee Hodges
|Jared Wolfe
|10:00 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Andrew Novak
|Justin Lower
|Taylor Montgomery
|10:00 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Max McGreevy
|Maxwell Sear
|10:10 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|10:10 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Doc Redman
|Harry Higgs
|Hank Lebioda
|10:20 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Peter Malnati
|John Huh
|10:20 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Kyle Stanley
|Danny Lee
|Adam Schenk
|10:30 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Adam Long
|Kevin Chappell
|10:30 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Richy Werenski
|Sung Kang
|10:40 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Justin Thomas
|Dustin Johnson
|10:40 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|Martin Trainer
|Scottie Scheffler
|10:50 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Moore
|Callum Tarren
|10:50 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Cameron Tringale
|Tyler McCumber
|11:00 AM
|South
|Tee #1
|Vince Whaley
|Alex Smalley
|Kurt Kitayama
|11:00 AM
|South
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|David Skinns
|Jared du Toit
|9:00 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Chris Stroud
|Peter Uihlein
|Bronson Burgoon
|9:00 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Chesson Hadley
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:10 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|9:10 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Brian Stuard
|Camilo Villegas
|9:20 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Dylan Frittelli
|C.T. Pan
|9:20 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Sam Burns
|Martin Laird
|Mark Hubbard
|9:30 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Cam Davis
|Michael Thompson
|9:30 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Daniel Berger
|Brooks Koepka
|9:40 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Bill Haas
|Tom Hoge
|9:40 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Jordan Spieth
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Rickie Fowler
|9:50 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Ben Kohles
|Paul Barjon
|Brandon Wu
|9:50 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Seth Reeves
|Sahith Theegala
|Kamaiu Johnson
|10:00 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Nick Hardy
|Dylan Wu
|Brent Grant
|10:00 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Cameron Young
|Kevin Yu
|10:10 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Watney
|Trey Mullinax
|10:10 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Patrick Rodgers
|Doug Ghim
|10:20 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Maverick McNealy
|Brandon Hagy
|10:20 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Scott Gutschewski
|Stephan Jaeger
|10:30 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Justin Rose
|Kevin Tway
|Jimmy Walker
|10:30 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Ryan Palmer
|Francesco Molinari
|Patton Kizzire
|10:40 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Billy Horschel
|Matt Jones
|Brandt Snedeker
|10:40 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Tony Finau
|Xander Schauffele
|10:50 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Aaron Rai
|Curtis Thompson
|10:50 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Taylor Pendrith
|David Lipsky
|Austin Eckroat
|11:00 AM
|North
|Tee #1
|Brett Drewitt
|Austin Smotherman
|Michael Block
|11:00 AM
|North
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Dawie van der Walt
|Jonathan Byrd