 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open tees off at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff Updated
PGA Tour Chase or Fade | Can Bryson Lead the Way at Torrey Pines?

At some stops on the PGA Tour, the star is the course as much as it is the superstars playing it. And this week at Torrey Pines for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, as well as next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the coastline of California will be as much in focus as the scores from tee to green.

While most PGA events run Thursday-Sunday, this one has been moved to a Wednesday-Saturday format as CBS is scheduled to host the AFC Championship game.

A year ago, Patrick Reed at -14 won the tournament s over five players tied at -9 in Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer and Xander Schauffele. This year, Jon Rahm (+600) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Schauffele (+1400), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). The defending champ Reed is +5000.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, January 26th with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can watch live coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, as well full 18 hole coverage on ESPN+ via PGA Tour Live.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. The TV/streaming featured groups on Wednesday are as follows:

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann

2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
9:00 AM South Tee #1 Pat Perez J.J. Spaun Sam Ryder
9:00 AM South Tee #10 Brice Garnett Luke List Joseph Bramlett
9:10 AM South Tee #1 Scott Piercy Seung-Yul Noh Will Zalatoris
9:10 AM South Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Wyndham Clark Sepp Straka
9:20 AM South Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Joaquin Niemann Jason Day
9:20 AM South Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Si Woo Kim Nick Taylor
9:30 AM South Tee #1 Phil Mickelson Marc Leishman Patrick Reed
9:30 AM South Tee #10 Jim Herman J.T. Poston Matthew Wolff
9:40 AM South Tee #1 Gary Woodland Corey Conners Keith Mitchell
9:40 AM South Tee #10 Talor Gooch Carlos Ortiz Chez Reavie
9:50 AM South Tee #1 Mito Pereira Joshua Creel Ryan Alford
9:50 AM South Tee #10 Adam Svensson Lee Hodges Jared Wolfe
10:00 AM South Tee #1 Andrew Novak Justin Lower Taylor Montgomery
10:00 AM South Tee #10 Greyson Sigg Max McGreevy Maxwell Sear
10:10 AM South Tee #1 Rory Sabbatini Alex Noren Henrik Norlander
10:10 AM South Tee #10 Doc Redman Harry Higgs Hank Lebioda
10:20 AM South Tee #1 Jhonattan Vegas Peter Malnati John Huh
10:20 AM South Tee #10 Kyle Stanley Danny Lee Adam Schenk
10:30 AM South Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Adam Long Kevin Chappell
10:30 AM South Tee #10 Cameron Champ Richy Werenski Sung Kang
10:40 AM South Tee #1 Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Dustin Johnson
10:40 AM South Tee #10 Lanto Griffin Martin Trainer Scottie Scheffler
10:50 AM South Tee #1 Hayden Buckley Taylor Moore Callum Tarren
10:50 AM South Tee #10 Keegan Bradley Cameron Tringale Tyler McCumber
11:00 AM South Tee #1 Vince Whaley Alex Smalley Kurt Kitayama
11:00 AM South Tee #10 Chad Ramey David Skinns Jared du Toit
9:00 AM North Tee #1 Chris Stroud Peter Uihlein Bronson Burgoon
9:00 AM North Tee #10 Aaron Wise Chesson Hadley Matthew NeSmith
9:10 AM North Tee #1 Austin Cook Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings
9:10 AM North Tee #10 Mackenzie Hughes Brian Stuard Camilo Villegas
9:20 AM North Tee #1 Robert Streb Dylan Frittelli C.T. Pan
9:20 AM North Tee #10 Sam Burns Martin Laird Mark Hubbard
9:30 AM North Tee #1 Sungjae Im Cam Davis Michael Thompson
9:30 AM North Tee #10 Max Homa Daniel Berger Brooks Koepka
9:40 AM North Tee #1 James Hahn Bill Haas Tom Hoge
9:40 AM North Tee #10 Jordan Spieth Bryson DeChambeau Rickie Fowler
9:50 AM North Tee #1 Ben Kohles Paul Barjon Brandon Wu
9:50 AM North Tee #10 Seth Reeves Sahith Theegala Kamaiu Johnson
10:00 AM North Tee #1 Nick Hardy Dylan Wu Brent Grant
10:00 AM North Tee #10 Michael Gligic Cameron Young Kevin Yu
10:10 AM North Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo Nick Watney Trey Mullinax
10:10 AM North Tee #10 Jason Dufner Patrick Rodgers Doug Ghim
10:20 AM North Tee #1 Anirban Lahiri Maverick McNealy Brandon Hagy
10:20 AM North Tee #10 Jonas Blixt Scott Gutschewski Stephan Jaeger
10:30 AM North Tee #1 Justin Rose Kevin Tway Jimmy Walker
10:30 AM North Tee #10 Ryan Palmer Francesco Molinari Patton Kizzire
10:40 AM North Tee #1 Billy Horschel Matt Jones Brandt Snedeker
10:40 AM North Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Tony Finau Xander Schauffele
10:50 AM North Tee #1 Davis Riley Aaron Rai Curtis Thompson
10:50 AM North Tee #10 Taylor Pendrith David Lipsky Austin Eckroat
11:00 AM North Tee #1 Brett Drewitt Austin Smotherman Michael Block
11:00 AM North Tee #10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Dawie van der Walt Jonathan Byrd

More From DraftKings Nation