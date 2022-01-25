Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

At some stops on the PGA Tour, the star is the course as much as it is the superstars playing it. And this week at Torrey Pines for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, as well as next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the coastline of California will be as much in focus as the scores from tee to green.

While most PGA events run Thursday-Sunday, this one has been moved to a Wednesday-Saturday format as CBS is scheduled to host the AFC Championship game.

A year ago, Patrick Reed at -14 won the tournament s over five players tied at -9 in Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer and Xander Schauffele. This year, Jon Rahm (+600) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Schauffele (+1400), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). The defending champ Reed is +5000.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, January 26th with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can watch live coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, as well full 18 hole coverage on ESPN+ via PGA Tour Live.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. The TV/streaming featured groups on Wednesday are as follows:

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann