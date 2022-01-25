Trevor Keels injury: Status of Duke guard for game against Clemson on Tuesday

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will host the Clemson Tigers, and they appear likely to be without third-leading scorer Trevor Keels on Tuesday night.

Keels injured his calf in Duke’s 79-78 road overtime loss to the Florida State Seminoles last week, and he was held out of the Blue Devils’ 20-point victory over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

On Monday, head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Keels had not returned to the court for practice and labeled him as doubtful for Tuesday night’s matchup. Without Keels in Saturday’s victory, four Duke players scored exactly 15 points including Wendell Moore Jr., A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams.

Keels played in 17 of Duke’s 18 games this season, and he is averaging 11.9 points with 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is putting up 1.9 steals per game, which leads the team.

