Azuolas Tubelis: Status of Arizona forward for game against UCLA on Tuesday

Update 5:05 p.m. It looks like Tubelis was a go in shootaround this morning with just some extra protection on his ankle. We’ll see if he’s ready to play at 11 p.m. ET. in Los Angeles.

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats will head on the road for a huge Pac-12 matchup with the No. 7 UCLA Bruins on Tuesday night, and they could be without second-leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis.

Tubelis went down with an ankle injury early in a dominant win over the Stanford Cardinal last week and was held out of Sunday’s 96-71 road win over the Cal Bears. He has played in 16 of Arizona’s 17 games this season, averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in addition to 1.1 steal and a block per contest.

Guard Pelle Larsson replaced Tubelis in the starting lineup Sunday as the Wildcats went with a smaller starting five. Larsson played 21 minutes and scored nine points, and Arizona had five players score in double digits in Tubelis’ absence.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 2.5-point favorites. The line opened with U fo A as 2-point chalk. The total sits at 150.