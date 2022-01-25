Javon Freeman-Liberty: Status of DePaul guard for game against Villanova on Tuesday

Javon Freeman-Liberty won’t be available for the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday night as they head to the Main Line to take on the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats

TDePaul will look to avoid their eighth loss in their last nine games while on the road Tuesday night. DePaul lost two straight games, and they will be without their leading scorer in the 6’4 guard Freeman-Liberty.

The junior transfer from Valparaiso missed two games in a row with a groin injury, and he is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. DePaul has really struggled offensively in the two games he missed, and they put up just 47 in a loss to the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday.

The Blue Demons will have their work cut out for them in a road matchup with Villanova, which is going for their eight victory in the last nine games.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Blue Demons are listed as a 18-point underdogs. The line opened with Villanova as a 16-point favorites. The total sits at 133.