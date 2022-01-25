NBA changes format for Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend

The NBA has changed the format of the Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend this season. All-Star weekend will begin on Friday, Feb. 18 with the new Rising Stars format, which used to pit the top rookies and sophomore players against each other in a Team USA vs. Team World matchup. Now, the format is a bit different. Let’s go over the changes.

This year, 28 players comprised of rookies, sophomores and G League ignite will be invited to the event with four teams being drafted into a mini-tournament. There will be 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and 4 players from the G League Ignite team who will partake in the tourney. Each team will be made up of seven players and one G League Ignite player will be represented on each squad.

Members of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team and assistant coaches for the All-Star Game staff will coach the Rising Stars teams. It will be a simple four-team bracket format with winners from the first game facing each other in the final. It will be a race to 75 points. The two semifinal games will be played to 50 points while the final will be to 25 points.

This feels like a much better format than the previous USA vs. World. Not only do we get to see 24 of the rising stars from the NBA, but also a few potential prospects who could enter the League soon. Among some of the names we could see partaking in this game include LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony and Isaiah Stewart. Some rookies include Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs.