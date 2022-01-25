Tracking the biggest WNBA Free Agency rumors, news this offseason

WNBA free agency officially began on January 15, which allowed teams across the league to discuss potential deals with reserved players, along with restricted and unrestricted free agents.

However, those free-agent deals and offer sheets cannot be finalized until February 1. There are a ton of great unrestricted free agents such as Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles, Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, Stefanie Dolson, Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, and Courtney Williams.

Along with those UFAs, we also saw Kahleah Cooper, Jonquel Jones, and Jewell Loyd listed as core players by their respective teams. Core players is a designation that gives a team exclusive negotiating rights with a player, according to the WNBA’s website.

However, a player is not eligible to be given this core designation beginning this year, if they have played pursuant to a core player contract for more than two-plus seasons. We’ll be tracking the latest rumors and signings during the league’s free agency period below.

Breanna Stewart meets with New York Liberty

The 27-year-old forward and multiple-time Olympian Breanna Stewart met with the New York Liberty last week in Los Angeles, per Chris B. Hayes of Yahoo Sports. Haynes added that Stewart’s meeting included Liberty owners Joe and Clara Tsai, new head coach Sandy Brondello, and etc.

If the superstar forward were to leave the Seattle Storm for New York, it would make the Liberty an instant contender for the WNBA title. New York already has a solid core of players led by Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Howard, Sami Whitcomb, and Rookie of the Year award winner Michaela Onyenwere. However, I would still expect Stewie to go back to the Storm and run it back with Loyd and Bird.

Riquna Williams expected to return to Aces next season

Unrestricted free-agent guard Riquna Williams is expected to return to the Las Vegas Aces for the 2022 season, per Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

B. Terrell confirmed Williams’ report and added that on Monday that the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, and Phoenix Mercury expressed interested in the veteran guard. Last season with the Aces, Williams averaged 10.5 points per game, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per game.