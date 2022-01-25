Report: Wisconsin a contender to land QB Caleb Williams

There was always going to be some fallout for the Oklahoma Sooners with Lincoln Riley taking over the USC Trojans program, but losing dynamic quarterback Caleb Williams is going to set this program back. The Sooners are still in the mix for Williams, who is in the transfer portal with Riley leaving.

According to On3, the Wisconsin Badgers are now a contender to land Williams as a transfer. That potential pairing has the college football fanbase buzzing, with Williams being one of the best quarterbacks the Badgers would have since Russell Wilson’s time in Madison. The Badgers typically have strong offensive and defensive lines, which leads to a style of smashmouth football and running the ball. Williams would change that substantially, although it’s hard to see him liking the skill position talent at Wisconsin. The Badgers are competing with the likes of LSU and USC for Williams, and both schools are going to have substantially superior skill players at receiver.