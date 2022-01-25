Is QB Jaxson Dart headed to Ole Miss?

The future of USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart is becoming clearer, as the quarterback is reportedly close to making a decision about his next stop as a college football player. Dart entered the transfer portal with news of Lincoln Riley’s arrival in Los Angeles, and the Ole Miss Rebels are seemingly set to land him.

Ole Miss could welcome Matt Corral back, but Dart is unlikely to transfer to a place where he wouldn’t be in contention for the starting job. If the USC quarterback commits to the Rebels, it likely means Corral is going to the NFL draft.

Dart would benefit in Lane Kiffin’s offense, and Kiffin would need a promising quarterback with Corral gone. The move makes sense for both parties, and social media seems to be hinting at it being a real possibility. The Rebels have seen how loaded the SEC is, so landing a transfer like Dart would be huge with recruiting being tough in the conference.