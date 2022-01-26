Jimmy Garoppolo gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Championship round

The San Francisco 49ers took quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained shoulder off of the injury report on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. But Garoppolo’s thumb injury is still listed and he’ll be limited in today’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

The veteran starting quarterback has one less injury to worry about heading into Sunday evening’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo did not play great against the Green Bay Packers last week in the Divisional round, but made the throws he needed to in the final drive of the game.

The 30-year-old quarterback completed 11-of-19 passes for 131 yards and an interception. Garoppolo will try to bounce back against the Rams, who he’s had success against multiple times this season.

In their last meeting in Week 18, he completed 23-of-32 passes for 316 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. But when the Niners played the Rams for the first time in Week 10, Garoppolo completed 15-of-19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.