How to watch AEW Dynamite: Beach Break via live stream and what to watch on the January 26th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

This is the special Beach Break episode, although it’s curiously being held in late January and in a location not near a beach. Nevertheless, this will be a packed show with a few matches of consequence.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

For tonight’s show, we’ll see an undisputed TNT Champion crowned as Cody Rhodes will take on Sammy Guevara in a ladder match. Rhodes officially returned from COVID-19 protocols last week and issued a challenge to the current interim champion. We’ll see who emerges with the belt tonight.

The main event of the show will feature Adam Cole battling Orange Cassidy in a lights out match. These two and their respective factions have feuded for the past few months and it reached a fever pitch last week when Cassisdy bumped Britt Baker through a table. This should be the end of this lengthy rivalry.

Also on the show, the Inner Circle will face Daniel Garcia and 2.0 in six-man tag team action and Red Velvet will face Leyla Hirsch in singles competition.