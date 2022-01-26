Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 26

We have a quality 10-game slate in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Chris Duarte over 15.5 points (-110)

For our first player prop, we are going to go with Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte, who has been productive in his first NBA season. Duarte is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range.

The former Oregon standout takes his fair share of shots as he’s averaging 12 attempts from the field per game and 4.8 attempts per game from three. He’ll likely take 10 or more shots tonight’s against the Hornets. In three games against Charlotte, Duarte is averaging 14.7 points per game. He has also scored more than 15.5 points in five out of his last 10 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. to have a double-double (+110)

On Tuesday night, we hit on Karl-Anthony Towns to have a double-double as he posted 17 points and 17 rebounds against the Trail Blazers. We are going to try our luck again, this time with Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

The young center has played well for Orlando this season, averaging 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. WCJ should see a lot of time against a Clippers squad, who just played on Tuesday night. Carter Jr. has produced seven doubles-doubles in his last 10 games. In those seven games with a dbl-dbl, WCJ averaged 31.4 minutes per game.

Aaron Gordon over 5.5 rebounds (+105)

Gordon has started to play well over the last 10 games, which is great news for the Denver Nuggets. The veteran power forward is doing a little bit of everything with 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

The easy play would be to attack his points prop, but we are getting plus-money on his rebounds, so it’s worth a shot. Gordon has gone over 5.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 road games. The Nets are not great at rebounding, giving up 52.7 rebounds per game this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.