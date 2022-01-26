NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 26

We’ve got a 10-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday night as we approach the trade deadline in a few weeks. Anthony Edwards is coming off 40 points last night and said it felt like he was “Black Jesus”. In this article, we’ll be looking for players to fill in around your studs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks, $4,600

The Hawks take on the G League Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Kings are on the second of a back-to-back after scoring 75 points in a 50-plus point loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. There’s no reason to believe the Kings will bounce back here. Bogdanovic is probable to return from a knee injury and is a great value play given how easy it will be to score on SacTown. He had at least 15 points in three of four games before going back on the injury report in early January.

Steven Adams, Grizzlies, $4,500

Adams has been as consistent as they come in the value department. Both Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke are questionable for Memphis tonight vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Even if they play, it shouldn’t impact Adams’ ability to grab boards. He’s got double-digit rebounds in three of the past four games. The only real issue with Adams is he isn’t as viable for GPPs. His floor is great, but the ceiling is a bit limited.

Rajon Rondo, Cavaliers, $3,000

It isn’t playoff Rondo. Still, it’ll do. The Cavaliers have had bad luck with guard injuries this season and brought in the veteran to be a stop-gap before the playoffs. With Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton out, it’s Darius Garland and Rondo the rest of the way. Rondo has returned solid value in every game he’s played for Cleveland. The matchup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks won’t be easy. What will be easy is getting to at least 15-20 fantasy points.