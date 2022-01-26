Saints next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

Long time head coach for the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton has stepped down, leaving a big question mark at the heart of a team that has talent, but is also in need of a consistent starting quarterback. Whoever is brought in to fill Payton’s shoes will need to address that question first.
There of course will be plenty of rumors as to who will end up coaching the Saints in 2022, but there is no doubt they have a good in-house candidate in Dennis Allen, who is their defensive coordinator. But the Saints will do their due diligence, so we should see some of the popular names get interviews. Eric Bienemy, Brian Flores, Vance Joseph, Kellen Moore, Brian Daboli are all likely to garner interest, but current and ex-Saints coaches like Allen, Aaron Glenn and Joe Lombardi could have the inside scoop.
Reported interviews, interview requests
None yet
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Dennis Allen +150
Eric Bienemy +400
Aaron Glenn +550
Joe Lombardi +650
Vance Joseph +700
Brian Flores +700
Brian Daboli +800
Kellen Moore +850
Mike McDaniel +900
Kevin O’Connell +1000
Dan Quinn +1000
Todd Bowles +1200
Nathaniel Hackett +1200
Matt Eberflus +1200
Doug Pederson +1300
Jonathan Gannon +1500
Jerod Mayo +2000
Demeco Ryans +2000
Leslie Frazier +2500
Doug Marrone +2500
Pep Hamilton +3000
Dan Campbell +3500
Joe Brady +4000
Jim Harbaugh +4000
David Shaw +5000
