Saints next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

Long time head coach for the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton has stepped down, leaving a big question mark at the heart of a team that has talent, but is also in need of a consistent starting quarterback. Whoever is brought in to fill Payton’s shoes will need to address that question first.

There of course will be plenty of rumors as to who will end up coaching the Saints in 2022, but there is no doubt they have a good in-house candidate in Dennis Allen, who is their defensive coordinator. But the Saints will do their due diligence, so we should see some of the popular names get interviews. Eric Bienemy, Brian Flores, Vance Joseph, Kellen Moore, Brian Daboli are all likely to garner interest, but current and ex-Saints coaches like Allen, Aaron Glenn and Joe Lombardi could have the inside scoop.

Reported interviews, interview requests

None yet

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dennis Allen +150

Eric Bienemy +400

Aaron Glenn +550

Joe Lombardi +650

Vance Joseph +700

Brian Flores +700

Brian Daboli +800

Kellen Moore +850

Mike McDaniel +900

Kevin O’Connell +1000

Dan Quinn +1000

Todd Bowles +1200

Nathaniel Hackett +1200

Matt Eberflus +1200

Doug Pederson +1300

Jonathan Gannon +1500

Jerod Mayo +2000

Demeco Ryans +2000

Leslie Frazier +2500

Doug Marrone +2500

Pep Hamilton +3000

Dan Campbell +3500

Joe Brady +4000

Jim Harbaugh +4000

David Shaw +5000

