How to watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

For over 70 years the PGA Tour has come to the most southern part of Southern California, and the municipal-owned Torrey Pines is the host for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

It’s the second stop of a three-week California swing for the PGA Tour, but this event will play different than any other in that it will run Wednesday-Saturday instead of the usual Thursday-Sunday thanks to the NFL conference championship games being moved back a week thanks to pro football adding a 17th game this season.

Jon Rahm enters as a strong favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, followed by Justin Thomas at +1200. Thomas finished T2 here last year, five shots behind Patrick Reed. Xander Schauffele at +1400 and Hideki Matsuyama at +1800 round out the top four. The defending champ Reed sits +5000.

We break down how you can watch coverage of this year’s Farmers Insurance Open day by day.

How to watch, when to watch Round 1 on Wednesday, Jan. 26

12:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Round 2 on Thursday, January 27

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Round 3 on Friday, January 28

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Final Round, Round 4 on Saturday, January 29

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage