How to watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

We go over how to watch each round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open teeing off from Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

The American Express - Round One Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

For over 70 years the PGA Tour has come to the most southern part of Southern California, and the municipal-owned Torrey Pines is the host for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

It’s the second stop of a three-week California swing for the PGA Tour, but this event will play different than any other in that it will run Wednesday-Saturday instead of the usual Thursday-Sunday thanks to the NFL conference championship games being moved back a week thanks to pro football adding a 17th game this season.

Jon Rahm enters as a strong favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, followed by Justin Thomas at +1200. Thomas finished T2 here last year, five shots behind Patrick Reed. Xander Schauffele at +1400 and Hideki Matsuyama at +1800 round out the top four. The defending champ Reed sits +5000.

We break down how you can watch coverage of this year’s Farmers Insurance Open day by day.

How to watch, when to watch Round 1 on Wednesday, Jan. 26

Golf Channel

12:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Round 2 on Thursday, January 27

Golf Channel

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Round 3 on Friday, January 28

Golf Channel

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

CBS

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Final Round, Round 4 on Saturday, January 29

Golf Channel

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

CBS

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

